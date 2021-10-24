Police re-arrest 13 fleeing Oyo inmates in Osun

The Osun Police Command, on Sunday said 13 of the inmates who escaped from Abologo Correctional Centre in Oyo, on Friday, have been re-arrested in Ejigbo, Osun.

SP Yemisi Opalola, Osun Police Spokesperson, confirmed the development to newsmen and stated that the inmates were arrested on Saturday night, adding that they would soon be transferred to the Police State Criminal Investigation Department.

“God has helped the Command to re-arrest 13 escaped prisoners from Abologo Correctional Center Oyo, Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the inmates were wandering in the town on Saturday, when policemen on patrol arrested them.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had earlier on Sunday, promised that all escaped inmates from the Oyo correctional facility would be re-arrested, during his visit to the correctional facility.

Aregbesola equally said 446 of the 907 escapees from the correctional centre had been recaptured, whilst 69 never left the facility, adding that 392 inmates are still at large (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...