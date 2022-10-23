Police raid suspected IPoB/ESN Camps, arrest 2 members in Ebonyi

By Christian Ogbonna

The Tactical Team of the Police Command in Ebonyi has raided three camps of the outlawed IPOB/ESN operatives and arrested two suspected members of the gang.

SP Chris Anyanwu, Spokesperson of the command, said at a news conference in Abakaliki on Sunday that the camps were located in a thick forest close to Opeke River, in Omege village, Agba Community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

Anyanwu said the team also recovered assorted arms and ammunition, military uniforms and many incriminating exhibits.

“The operation was spearheaded by the Command’s Tactical teams, assisted by the military and DSS in the state.

“It was prompted by quantum pieces of reliable evidence, professionally elicited from interrogation of Nnamdi Ngwuta, aka State Commander, number three and another operative of the outlawed group, Felix Ogudu, who were earlier arrested.

“While accessing the Camps, the combined teams were ambushed by the criminal elements with rains of sporadic shooting in their direction.

“Without hesitation, the allied team swiftly responded and engaged them in same manner and of course their superior fire power subdued the miscreants.

“They chanted morale-boasting war songs, dived into the Opeke River and swarm to different directions as they scampered for safety.

“However, a good number of them were neutralised while many escaped with bullet injuries.

“After dislodging the criminal elements and taking over the ground, the camp, which they christened “IGBO BU IGBO TRAINING SCHOOL CAMP”, was ransacked and destroyed.

“Equally, a wooden bridge under construction, intended to aid the miscreants in their coming and going, was dismantled,” he added.

The Spokesperson listed the recovered exhibits to include 11 bullet-proof jackets and eight sets of military camouflage uniforms.

“Two camp-gas cookers, 110 rounds of FNC live ammunition, 40 rounds of GPMG live ammunition, two PRO electronics scanners (EOD equipment), five empty canons and five single-barrel guns were also recovered among others.

The Police Command, therefore, implored the citizens of Ebonyi State to assist the command as always, with credible and reliable information that Would help to arrest the hoodlums.

He said that giving the imformation would help to rid the State of heinous crimes, especially during the fast approaching Christmas/New Year celebrations as well as the electioneering period. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

