Police raid illegal petroleum refining site in Edo

Operatives of the Nigeria Police attached to the Inspector-General of Police Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (I-G-STFPIB) have raided illegal petroleum refining site in Edo.



The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.





He said the raid was carried out in the late hours of Sept. 7 following the interception of intelligence on activities of an alleged illicit petroleum products refining syndicate operating in the area.



Adejobi said the intelligence was received via a whistle blower through the recently created Nigeria National Petroleum Company’s (NNPC) Command and Control Centre Portal.



He said three empty DAF Trucks, 31 immobile surface tanks – 7, loaded with unspecified quantity of petroleum products were discovered during the raid.



Adejobi said two suspects were arrested, adding that preliminary investigations had revealed that the site was also used as a dump site for petroleum products.



He said the I-G, Mr Usman Baba had ordered the Special Enforcement Units on prevention of activities of economic saboteurs to ensure deployment of necessary manpower and other operational assets.

Baba said the idea was to ensure a total clampdown on criminal activities detriment to the economic growth of the nation.



The I-G had also ordered the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the Unit to embark on strict supervision. (NAN)

