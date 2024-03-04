Police raid criminal hideouts, arrest 18 street urchins In Kano

The Police Command in Kano State has arrested 18 street urchins for allegedly conspiring to attack innocent members of the general public.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Usaini Gumel, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria NAN in Kano on Monday.

Gumel said “the suspects are members of an unlawful society poised to launch unprovoked attacks on innocent members of the public.”

The street urchins, the CP said, were arrested at some crime prone identified locations, criminal hideouts and black spots in the metropolis

He listed the areas to include: Mazaunar Tanko, Dandishe, Kofar Dan Agundi, Kofar Mata, and Filin Idi.

Others are Kofar Na’Isa, Kwanar Diso, Kukar Bulukiya and Dorayi Babba.

He said that items recovered from the suspects during on the spot search conducted on them included dangerous weapons and some dry weeds suspected to be marijuana.

Gumel said that all the suspects would be properly screened, profiled and after conclusion of investigations prosecuted in court.

“More sting operations would be conducted to ensure that the state remains safe for all residents,” he added. (NAN)