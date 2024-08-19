Police pull out AIG Olatoye Durosinmi

By Moses Omorogieva

Mr Olatoye Durosinmi, Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in-charge of Zone 2, Lagos, was on Monday pulled out of the Force after 35 years of service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony was held at the Police College, Ikeja, where retired, serving senior officers, family and friends were present.

Speaking at the occasion, Durosinmi said his years in the Force were filled with opportunities.

He said the police “may look hard”, but the society where they operate should make it easy.

He expressed worries over the welfare of retired officers, noting that the retired benefit, especially on their medical, was not good enough.

Durosinmi called on the Federal Government to invest in the Force and the welfare of its officers.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, congratulated the retired AIG and his family.

Fayoade, while celebrating Durosinmi for meritorious service, described him as a father and amenable leader who always listen to all and a problem solver. (NAN)