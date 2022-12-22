Police prosecute 14 over violence at political rallies in Borno

By: Hamza Suleiman

The Police Command in Borno, on Thursday, said that a total of 14 persons were facing trial in court over alleged violence during political rallies in the state.

Briefing journalists in Maiduguri on the command’s achievements in the year, the Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar, said that seven cases were being prosecuted in court.

He said that12 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and two members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were being prosecuted for offences bordering on threat with violence and unlawful possession of weapons.

Other charges preferred against the defendants are disturbing the peace, inciting others in a disorderly manner, as well as causing hurt and mischief.

The CP said that the police command was committed to ensuring a free and fair election and in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police would arrest and prosecute persons or group instigating violence.

Umar further said that the command would continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure a hitch free election.

“Whenever there are issues of progress, there must also be those behind the scene who are working to deter the progress.

“The assertion that somebody is going to disrupt the 2023 elections cannot be possible. We have so far arrested 119 suspected miscreants in various black spots who were working or trying to truncate peace.

“The police are very blessed with manpower. Apart from the conventional strength from the command, we have additional four Mobile Police Force squadron units comprising of about 1,800 policemen.

“This is apart from the other sister agencies that will also deploy their men,’’ he said.

The CP appealed to residents in the state to be law abiding citizens, adding that political actors should also ensure that they play the game according to the law.

He also enjoined the people to report any suspicious movement and object in their environment to enable the police adequately secure the state.(NAN)