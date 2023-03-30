Police promotion: CRAN congratulates Alabi, Mba, others

By Moses Omorogieva

The Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) has congratulated the Zone-2 Acting Assistant Inspector-General of Police, (AIG) Sylvester Alabi, now promoted to substantive AIG by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

This is contained in a statement on Thursday by the Secretary of the association, Mr Niran Odufayo.

The association also congratulated former Force spokesperson and currently Commissioner of Police, Ogun Command, CP Frank Mba and the Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, Mohammed Ali for their promotion to the rank of AIG by the commission.

“CRAN also joins well wishers to felicitate the Commander, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Tunji Disu, now elevated to the rank of Commissioner of Police.

“Having followed the trajectory of these senior police officers as an association, their inclusion in the list of officers promoted , as announced by the Commission, could not have come at a better time than now.

“Their professionalism and expertise are needed to fill the vacant positions orchestrated by the recent retirement of some senior police officers,” CRAN noted.

The association urged the senior officers to see their elevation to the next ranks as a call for more professionalism and commitment towards aligning the paths of their subordinates for democratic values, human rights and the rule of law.

Similarly, CRAN also congratulated retired I-G Solomon Arase on his appointment as Chairman, Police Service Commission.

The association noted that the choice of Arase as Chairman of PSC did not come as a surprise, stressing that it was a move in the right direction and an express indication of putting a round peg in a round hole.

“With this appointment, there is no doubt that Arase is saddled with the responsibility of repositioning the Nigeria Police in all its ramifications, given the seeming fall out between the Police and the populace.

“Having gone through the Nigeria Police Force to reach its apex, it is expected that Arase will come up with strategic Police thrusts that will address the Service’s bridge function, by ensuring that extra-judicial killings and human rights abuses are curbed to its barest minimum.

“CRAN is optimistic that he will bring his versatile exposure and intellectual competence to bear, especially in the Commission’s Appointment, Promotional, Disciplinary, Dismissal and Welfare functions, as empowered by the Nigerian Constitution,” it said.

CRAN assured Arase of its support to succeed as he puts in the necessary policy thrusts that would make the Nigeria Police Force better.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police Service Commission on Tuesday approved the promotion of AIG Olukayode Egbetokun to the rank of DIG, 24 CPs to AIGs and 33 DCPs to CPs.

The commission’s spokesperson, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, confirmed this in a statement.

NAN also reports that retired I-G Solomon Arase was sworn in as PSC Chairman on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari. (NAN)