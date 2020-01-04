Police promote 19 Officers in Ondo

The Commissioner of Police in Ondo state, CP Undie Adie, on Friday decorated 19 newly promoted officers in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) were promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) while 17 Superintendent of Police (SP) were promoted to CSP.

Adie charged the promoted officers to see the new ranks as a new responsibilities in the line of their duties.

“You must make sure you own up responsibilities to your new ranks.

”Wherever you are assigned to or if you are going to retain where you are, just know that your movement, speech must change to reflect the position that you’ve attained,’’ he said.

He called on members of the public to support the command by giving them vital information in order for them to achieve better in 2020.

“We are going to do better in this year than 2019 because we have synergies with other sister security agencies as we’ve always done.

“We are also appealing to members of the public to support us and give us information that will enable us keep the society safe,’’ Adie said.

Mr Femi Joseph, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, who was promoted from SP to CSP commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Police Service Commission for the promotion.

Joseph said that the promotion would encourage them to give their best to Nigerians and the Force and pledged commitment to live up to the expectations of the new rank.

“I want to say that my colleagues and I will continue to live within the ambit of the law and ethics of Nigerian police and promised to do much more much better than before,’’ Joseph said. (NAN)