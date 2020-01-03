Police promise to rescue 2 abducted women in Bwari

The police in Abuja, on Friday gave assurance that they would rescue two women abducted on Tokolo village road, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Biodun Makanjuola, the Divisional Police Office in charge of Bwari Police Division, gave the assurance in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

He confirmed that the incident occurred on Jan. 1 at about 5 p.m.

Makanjuola said that the police along with other security agencies were on top of the situation and would do all it takes to rescue the abducted women.

According to him, they were abducted by the gunmen during an attack on their vehicle en route Tokolo village, the hometown of the Chairman of the Bwari Area Council, Mr John Gabaya.

An eye witness, who prefers anonymity, told NAN that his car was first attacked but he abandoned it and ran into the bush for safety.

“I manoeuvred and ran into the bush,’’ he said.

NAN gathered that the kidnappers had contacted the families of the abducted women, demanding for N10 million to free them.

An official of the council, who does not want to be named, told NAN that one of the victims was an appointee in the council.

However, efforts made to reach the chairman of the council to get his reaction to the incident proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.

Other members of the council’s executive declined to comment on the incident. (NAN)