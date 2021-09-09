Police promise prompt rescue of 3 abducted workers of Obasanjo’s Farm

September 9, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 The Nigeria Police, Ogun Command, on Thursday said it would soon rescue the three abducted workers at the President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Farm and arrest their abductors.


NPower

The Police Spokesperson, DSP. Abimbola Oyeyemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday Abeokuta, that police already on the trail of the fleeing suspected kidnappers.

NAN that the workers at the Obasanjo’s Farm, located at Kobape area Obafemi-Owode area of Ogun, allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday evening at Seseri Village.

The source said, “They abducted the evening at Seseri Village, after their Hilux car was shot at by the gunmen, took them away.”

Oyeyemi told NAN that police had since detailed its anti-kidnapping unit to comb the areas.

He assured people of the state that the abductors would soon be arrested, while the captives would regain their freedom.

The police spokesman reiterated the ’s commitment to the of lives and property the state. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,