Police promise prompt rescue of 3 abducted workers of Obasanjo’s Farm

The Nigeria Police, Ogun Command, on Thursday said it would soon rescue the three abducted workers at the former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Farm and arrest their abductors.

The Police Spokesperson, DSP. Abimbola Oyeyemi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abeokuta, that police were already on the trail of the fleeing suspected kidnappers.

NAN reports that the workers at the Obasanjo’s Farm, located at Kobape area in Obafemi-Owode Local Government area of Ogun, were allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday evening at Seseri Village.

The source said, “They were abducted in the evening at Seseri Village, after their Hilux car was shot at by the gunmen, who took them away.”

Oyeyemi told NAN that police had since detailed its anti-kidnapping unit to comb the areas.

He assured people of the state that the abductors would soon be arrested, while the captives would regain their freedom.

The police spokesman reiterated the command’s commitment to the security of lives and property in the state. (NAN)

