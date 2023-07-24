Police prohibit use of facemasks, hoods by commercial motorcyclists in Osun

By Olajide Idowu

The Osun State Police Command has banned the use of hoods and facemasks by commercial motorcyclists in the state,

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, who revealed this in a statement on Monday in Oshogbo, said that the measure was taken to curb crime involving the use of motorcycles in the state.



“The Osun State Police Command is using this medium to warn motorcyclists who use hood/facemasks to cover their heads, faces and nose, especially commercial motorcyclists popularly known as “Okada”, while riding their motorcycle to stop, forthwith.



“This stern warning becomes imperative due to series of reports received by the police command that, criminal minded Okada riders use hood to conceal their identity, when committing crimes against innocent citizens, especially their passengers, during the night.

“The command enjoined the leadership of Okada Riders Association in the state to warn their members against covering of their heads and faces in any form while riding their motorcycles.



“The command has mapped-out strategies to arrest and prosecute anyone found wanting in this regard,” Opalola said.

The spokesperson also called on members of the public not to board or engage the service of any commercial motorcyclist with hood/facemasks.(NAN)

