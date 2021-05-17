The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered investigation into the fire incident at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in the state.

Aliyu also directed a total cordon off of the premises to allow for proper investigation of the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday.

NAN recalls that fire brokeout at the INEC headquarters in Enugu, located at number 1 Achi Street, Independent Layout, Enugu, on Sunday evening (May 16).

The commissioner, who raced to the scene alongside heads of other security agencies in the state, also ordered the deployment of adequate securitymen within the precincts of the INEC office complex.

He said: “Yet to be identified armed miscreants on Sunday, May 16, at about 8:30 p.m., attempted to set the Enugu Headquarters of the INEC ablaze.

“But were stiffly resisted by joint security operatives, who swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“The Enugu State Fire Service personnel that promptly responded to calls helped in quenching the fire, which had already set on five vehicles and two cushions within the office complex.’’

The commissioner, however, enjoined law-abiding residents of the state to remain vigilant and promptly volunteer useful information that would help the police in the investigation.

Meanwhile, INEC officials in the state are yet to respond to NAN enquiries over the incident as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), his deputies and PRO did not pick their calls.

NAN recalls that on May 13, at about 9.40 p.m. there was fire outbreak at the INEC area office located in Orba community in Udenu Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner of police had directed for investigation into the cause of that fire incident. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

