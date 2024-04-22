Police probe alleged killing of man by inspector in Lagos

Police in Lagos State says it has begun investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of one Anosikwa Patrick allegedly stabbed by a police officer.

Spokesman of the police command in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos.



Hundeyin said that the incident happened at Skymall shopping mall in the Ajah area of the state on Saturday.

According to him, justice will be served, as the command has started investigation.

“The manager and chief security officer of the mall are already in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.



“Meanwhile, the police officer has been identified as Inspr Taofeek, member of visiting 12 PMF squadron to Lagos,” Hundeyin said.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adegoke Fayoade, had directed detectives of the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department to ensure speedy and diligent investigation toward ensuring that the culprit was brought to book.

“The members of the public shall be kept abreast of the investigation as it progresses,” the spokesperson said. (NAN)

By Deborah Akpede