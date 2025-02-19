Police probe alleged kidnap attempt in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State, says it is investigating the alleged foiled kidnap attempt in Victory Estate in Ago Palace area.

By Deborah Akpede

The Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this disclosure in a post he shared on his verified X handle @ benHundeyin, on Wednesday.

Hundeyin, while responding to a publication in an online medium, with the headline – “Three Suspected Kidnappers Caught, Beaten By Angry Mob In Lagos Estate”, said that the incident was not reported to the police.

“This matter was not reported to the police. However, investigations have begun, to unravel what truly transpired, locate the men and take further necessary actions.

“The estate chairman, two other executive members and a resident are currently assisting the police with the ongoing investigations,” the spokesperson said.

According to him, further updates will be provided in due course. (NAN)(