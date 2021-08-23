Police present N6.9m to families of dead officers in Kebbi

 The Police in Kebbi have issued cheques for N6.9 million to 12 families who lost in active service to the country.
The Commissioner of Police in Kebbi, CP Musa Baba, presented the cheques to the families at a ceremony in the command, a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, in Birnin Kebbi said.


In the statement on Monday the CP said the gesture was not only to support the families of the but also aimed at boosting the morale of the serving members of the force.
“The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, Alhaji Musa Baba, has presented cheques worth N6,900,000 on behalf of the -General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba Alkali, to 12 families of deceased Police who lost their lives in active service to their farther land.


“The IGP’s kind gesture is not only limited to supporting the families of deceased police but also aimed at boosting the morale of the serving members of the force to do in the fight against crimes and criminality, as their welfare is paramount,” it said.


The statement also advised the to judiciously use the token in ameliorating their needs.
The statement said that the families, of joy, praised and appreciated the IGP’s kind gesture.


They also prayed Almighty Allah to continue to guide and protect him in all his future endeavors. (NAN)

