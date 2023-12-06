Thursday, December 7, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectPolice present N42.9m cheques to families of deceased officers in Katsina State
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectCrime & PoliceProjectNewsSecurity

Police present N42.9m cheques to families of deceased officers in Katsina State

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
23

The Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday presented cheques of more than N42.9 million to families or next of kin of officers that died in active service in Katsina State.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aliyu Abubakar, said at the presentation to 17 families or next of kin of the deceased that the benefits came from the Group Life Assurance Welfare Scheme of the police force.

He advised beneficiaries to use the money judiciously and prayed for the repose of the departed souls. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli

Previous article
5 suspects arrested, 5 guns recovered at NANS Convention – Police 
Next article
Fresh twist as PTD National Chair, Osesua, accuses NUPENG of coercing members sign Loyalty form
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.