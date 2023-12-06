Police present N42.9m cheques to families of deceased officers in Katsina State

The Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday presented cheques of more than N42.9 million to families or next of kin of officers that died in active service in Katsina State.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aliyu Abubakar, said at the presentation to 17 families or next of kin of the deceased that the benefits came from the Group Life Assurance Welfare Scheme of the police force.

He advised beneficiaries to use the money judiciously and prayed for the repose of the departed souls. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli

