Police personnel must be efficient, professional, accountable – Minister

By Monday Ijeh

The Minister of Police Affairs, Sen. Ibrahim Geidam, has called for support to create a safer and more secure environment for Nigerians.

Geidam made the call on in Abuja at a meeting with members of staff of the ministry to mark his assumption of office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister and the Minister of State in the ministry, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, assumed office on Tuesday.

According to him, the police force has no choice but to be efficient, professional and accountable with focus on the well-being and security of citizens.

Geidam said with the support and cooperation of members of staff, the ministry could create a safer and more secure environment for Nigerians.

He said challenges were stepping stones to success, adding that with determination, dedication and shared vision, the ministry would overcome its challenges.

The minister urged the staff to embrace innovation, think creatively and propose ideas that would assist the ministry to adapt to current realities.

“Our nation is currently faced with challenges of maintaining law and order as well as safeguarding the lives of citizens.

“To overcome these challenges, we must work together by bringing our collective expertise and experience to bear, because it is through our collective efforts that we can effect positive changes.

“Therefore, I am here to solicit your support and cooperation in the implementation of the policies and programmes that will drive the ministry forward,” he said.

The minister said he was aware of the high expectations of Nigerians with the new appointments, and assured that they were fully committed to facing the responsibilities. (NAN)

