Police personnel in Oyo decry non-payment of Ondo election allowance

Some Police officers in Oyo State deployed for the Oct. 10 Ondo State governorship election have decried non-payment of their allowances, 19 days after the poll.

The officers who spoke on condition of anonymity made their plight known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ibadan.

One of the officers said the Police Headquarters, Abuja sent a signal that they would be paid before deployment, but failed to do so till now.

”The non-payment of the election allowance affected the officers who were posted to Ese-Odo Local Government area of Ondo State,” the aggrieved officer said.

Another officer said that the personnel deployed for election duty in Ondo State used their personal money through out the election with the expectations that the money would be refunded.