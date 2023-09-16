Police pensioners to undergo sanitisation process in Sokoto Monday

By Muhammad Nasir

In an effort to streamline and improve the disbursement of monthly pensions to retired police officers, the Pension Transaction Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has announced the commencement of a comprehensive sanitisation exercise.

This initiative, aimed at ensuring a more efficient pension payment system, is scheduled to take place from Monday, Sept. 18, to Wednesday, Sept. 20, in various locations across Sokoto State.

A statement issued on Saturday in Sokoto by Malam Garba Muhammad, on behalf of the Chairman of Police retirees, said the sanitisation process was a critical step towards enhancing the welfare of retired police personnel.

“The exercise will be held at the Secretariats of Sokoto North, Wamakko, and Tambuwal Local Governments, starting at 10:00 a.m. each day.

“However, the primary objective of this initiative is to verify and update the pension records of police retirees, ensuring that their pension payments are accurate and timely.

“Therefore, pensioners are strongly encouraged to attend the sanitisation exercise at the designated locations, as this will play a crucial role in streamlining their monthly pension disbursements,” he said.

Muhammad added that the process woulf not only benefit the pensioners but also contribute to a more accountable and reliable pension management system. (NAN)

