Police pass out 9,989 Constables from training schools

The Nigeria Police Force has passed out 9,989 constables from its four colleges and 12 training schools across the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said they were the recruits for the 2020 batch of annual recruitment of 10,000 constables approved by the Federal Government.

Adejobi said the constables passed out after undergoing six months intensive training in basic, intermediate and advanced police studies.

He said they also engaged in physically exerting and intellectually challenging training activities, carefully designed to transit the recruits from civilians to professional police officers.

The Police spokesman added that the constables had been equipped with the right orientation to meet the challenges of policing in a democratic and rule-driven environment.

According to him, the recruitment and training represents another huge step in the drive by the Federal Government to change the narratives of policing by addressing the age-long manpower gap.

He said the gap had been inhibiting optimal police service delivery in the country, adding that the idea was to meet and possibly surpass the UN recommendation of one policeman to 400 citizens.

Adejobi said the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, commended the Federal Government for approving the annual recruitment of 10,000 constables into the Nigeria Police.

He said the approval was part of the determination of the government to restore the lost police primacy by bequeathing the country, a reformed and well-positioned Police Force.

He said 11 of the 10,000 recruits who commenced the training could not meet up with components of the standards set for exercise.

Adejobi said 10,000 recruits for the 2021 batch would resume training after passing out parade of the 2020 batch.

He said the I-G called on them to embrace discipline, as their success as police officers was dependent on the quality of their character, discipline and professionalism.

“Resolve not to engage in any act that will be unedifying to your good name, your families and indeed the Nigeria Police as you commence your policing career,” he said.

The new constables will be posted to their respective local government areas.(NAN)

