Police parade suspect’s mother, landlord as accessories to robbery

A 22 year-old robbery suspect has told the police in Ondo State that the desire to buy a motorcycle for commercial use led him into the crime.

The suspect robs people in Idanre, Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The police paraded him, his mother and his landlord before newsmen in Akure alongside 13 others suspects.

Police described the suspect’s mother and his landlord as accessories to the crime.

“Actually, I don’t know what came over me because I started stealing since the beginning of 2022 though my mother doesn’t know about it; she knows me as commercial motorcyclist.

“My mother was only involved when I stole N750,000 from one man and she acceded to my request to follow me to a motorcycle dealer without explaining the source of the money.

“I was arrested at another place where I went to rob a couple.

“The husband gave me N50,000 after which I ordered his wife to go into her room for a search, but as she entered I asked her to lie on her bed.

“The wife was on the bed when she raised an alarm that I was about to rape her. The husband and four others immediately barged into the room, overpowered me and collected my gun.

“My landlord was arrested because his son is my son’s namesake. It is a case of mistaken identity.

“After I was arrested and beaten at the scene of robbery, I was taken to a hospital for treatment, and my landlord’s wife works there.

“On getting to the hospital, I saw my landlord’s wife and I called her to explain what brought me there, but people thought her husband must be one of my accomplices.

“I am begging that my mother and my landlord should be released because they know nothing about the crime,’’ the suspect told newsmen.

Similarly, a 38 year-old who claimed to be a civil engineer confessed that he stole two Lister generators before he was arrested with another set of two generators on Tuesday on his way to Lagos.

The suspect, who lives at Ikorodu in Lagos State, said he went into stealing because he did not have anything to do in the last two years.

“I have stolen two generators here in Ondo State before now. I live in Ikorodu, Lagos State and I sold each of the generators for N200,000 at Owode in Lagos State.

“On Tuesday, I was arrested on my way to Lagos State after stealing two other generators.

“I am appealing to the police to just warn me and set me free. I promise not to go into stealing again failing which I should be killed,’’ he said.

Police spokesperson in Ondo State, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, who paraded the suspects, said they committed crimes ranging from armed robbery and house breaking to stealing and cultism.

Odunlami added that the suspects would be arraigned at the end of investigations. (NAN)

