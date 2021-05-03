By Chimezie Godfrey



Police officers of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested 4 suspected kidnapers who abducted a 6 -year old boy on the 29th of April, 2021.



This was disclosed on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Muhammad Jalige.



The PRO revealed that the suspects were arrested and paraded for the offence of Criminal Conspiracy, Kidnapping and Culpable Homicide which the Command diligently investigated and unraveled the identities of the suspects involved leading to their arrest.



He said,” We are here today Monday 3rd May, 2021 to parade these suspects for the offence of Criminal Conspiracy, Kidnapping and Culpable Homicide which the Command diligently investigated and unraveled the identities of the suspects involved leading to their arrest.



“The investigation took effect from the complaint laid to the Commissioner of Police on the 29th April, 2021 by one Alhaji Kabiru Magayaki, who reported that his son Mohammed Kabiru M 6yrs was abducted on the 24th April, 2021 and the abductors demanded for the sum of Thirty Million Naira (N30,000,000.00) as ransom to secure the release of the victim.



“The negotiating parties however, agreed for the sum of One Million Naira (N1,000,000.00) which the family obliged and paid but could not secure the freedom of the victim.



“On receipt of the complaint, the Commissioner of Police immediately ordered for a full scale investigation and the SIB Operatives swung into action and succeeded in arresting four (4) suspects, namely; (1) Sani Adamu a.k.a Galadima M 36yrs of No. H3 Mashi Street, Badarawa Kaduna (2) Umar Mainasara M 32yrs of Sheik Jaafar Street Kawo New-Extension Kaduna (3) Muhammadu Nazifi M 25yrs of Musa Yakubu Crescent Badarawa, Kaduna and (4) Amina Ahmed F 53yrs of No. 1221 Sharada, Kano in a carefully coordinated and intelligence based investigative approach.”



The PRO further revealed that the arrest equally led to the recovery of the sum of Eight Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira (N840, 000.00) being part of the ransom the suspects collected at a location in Zaria.



According to him, further investigation revealed that Mohammad Nazifi who criminally orchestrated the whole abduction saga is a neighbour to the complainant that makes it easier for him to lure the innocent child by sending him on an errand to a location where Sani Adamu was already on ground awaiting to kidnap him to an unknown destination.



“Consequently, Mohammed Nazifi on sensing the possibility of the victim revealing his identity after regaining freedom, they decided to strangle him to death and concealed the body in a drain system in the outskirt of Kano Municipal, Kano State.



“The suspects having confessed to the commission of the dastardly act led the Police to where the decomposing body of the victim was identified and evacuated to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano for autopsy. Investigation is still ongoing with a view to unraveling the identities of all those involved in this unfortunate cum barbaric act, apprehend and bring them to book.



“It is however important that the Commissioner of Police Kaduna state seize this opportunity to advise all parents and guardians to be more security conscious of their wards as criminals could be lurking around their vicinity waiting to take advantage of familiarization to perpetrate evil, such as this case at hand,” he stressed.



