The Police Command in Oyo State on Thursday, paraded 4 suspected kidnappers terrorising Ibarapa, Igboora-Eruwa areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 33 other suspects were also paraded for offences ranging from alleged sodomy, car snatching and pick-pockecting.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, paraded the suspects on Thursday at the Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

Onadeko said that three of the kidnapping suspects abducted their victim on April 7 around Ayete in Ibarapa area of the state and collected ransom before releasing him.

She said that the victim, Yami Kereku, was able to identify one of the kidnappers while working in the community and alerted the police.

The police boss said that the arrested suspect led to the arrest of other kidnapping suspects.

She said that the victim was macheted and shot but failed to penetrate into the victim’s body.

Onadeko further said that the other kidnapping suspect was arrested in Eruwa area of the state.

The commissioner of police said that other 30 suspects, who were arrested for alleged pick-pockecting, were apprehended in a hotel where they lodged.

She said that the suspects came from Lagos State thinking Oyo State would be easier for them to operate.

Onadeko said that Oyo State was not a hiding place for criminals and that the men and officers of the command are ever ready to ensure that the state was free of crime and criminality.

She listed items recovered from the suspects to include laptops, phones, cash and hard drugs. (NAN)

