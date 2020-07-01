Adamwa: Police parade 4 homosexuals, 19 rape suspects

Share the news













Police in Adamawa has paraded four notorious homosexuals and 19 gang rape suspects across the state.Mr Olugbenga Adeyanju, State Commissioner of Police paraded the suspects on Wednesday in Yola.

Adeyanju said that the achievements were recorded from April to date.

“The State Police Command having keyed into fight against rape and violent crimes against women and children, about 19 rape and four homosexual suspects were attested in the state.

“The development was as a result of frequent patrols and visibility policing introduced by the Command,” Adayanju said.

He said the four homosexual suspects were apprehended in Jabbi – Lamba a town in Girei local government area.

Adeyanju said that the 19 rape suspects were apprehended, including a female, who specialised in luring her female friends to rape syndicates in Yola North local government area.

He vowed that the miscreants should either leave the state or would never see peace in their lives.

He advised parents to watch their children’s movement and who they interact with to avoid unnecessary incidents. ( NAN)

Related