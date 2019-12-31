Police parade 4 Abuja bank robbery suspects

The police in Abuja on Tuesday, paraded four suspects alleged to be involved in Saturday’s bank robbery at Mpape, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

According to the Police, three of the suspects were allegedly part of the group of armed men that attacked the bank while the fourth man is an official of the bank.

ChannelsTV reports that the four men, who were paraded at the FCT Police Command, gained entry into the banking hall after shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away.

With reports by ChannelsTV