Police parade 31 suspected criminals in Adamawa

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Police command in Adamawa has arrested 31 suspects for various offences across the 21 local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Sikiru Akande stated this at a news conference in Yola on Monday.

He said that domestic violence, drug abuse and culpable homicide were some of the issues making the command restless, adding that the suspects would be charged to court after completion of investigations.

Akande disclosed that the command also arrested drug peddlers and seized narcotic substances, adding that the suspects would soon be handed over to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Commissioner said the command had secured conviction of considerable number of arrested criminals, adding that the Police would not relent in the fight against crimes in the state

According to him, the state is enjoying relative peace sequel to effective intelligence gathering, survellance and routine patrol by the command.

He said the command had embarked on a week-long community outreach to create awareness on the importance and sanctity of human life.

He commended the government and residents of the state for their support to the police. (NAN)

