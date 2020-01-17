Police parade 2 child traffickers, recover 9 children in Enugu

Police Command in Enugu State on Friday, paraded two suspected child traffickers who specializes in moving children from Plateau State in North Central zone to River State in South-South zone.

Parading the suspects in Enugu, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Abdurrahman, said that the suspects were intercepted trafficking nine children on Jan. 4.

He said the suspects and the children were in a luxury bus travelling from the Northern part of the country.

Abdurrahman said that they were intercepted at Orba Check-point in Udenu council area of the state by the army troop “Operation Atilogwu Udo 1’’.

He noted that the army authorities, however, handed over the victims and suspects to the command for further investigation.

According to him, the nine children, including four girls and five boys aged between two year and 13 years, were recovered from the suspected child traffickers.

He said that one female suspect was moving with the children in the luxury bus before the interception.

“We also have another suspect, who arranges the children being trafficked for Nwachi from Barkin Ladi council area in Plateau State,” he said.

The commissioner, however, said that the police was still tracking the end receiver of the trafficked children, who allegedly runs an orphanage in Port Harcourt, River State.

“This is a type of organised crime where children are trafficked from the Northern part of the country to the South-East and South-South. This syndicate runs their illegal business using orphanage as a cover-up.

“We have reached and contacted the parents of the trafficked children and some said that they gave their children to the (suspect) on condition that he will provide better welfare and education for them.

“Some other parents said that they did not know when their children moved out of their homes and they have declared them missing for some time now.

“While at the end receiver’s point, only God knows what these children are used for; some might be used as sacrificial lambs, child labour; and others subjected to a lot of criminal activities.

“Parents especially people in Plateau State should be wary of the where about of their children. Parents should endeavor to take care of their children themselves,’’ he advised.

The commissioner said that the children would be handed over to their parents after investigation.

“I personally appreciate our sister security agencies especially the Nigerian Army that made this arrest possible,’’ he added. (NAN)