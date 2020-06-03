Police parade 104 suspects, man who allegedly raped 7-months daughter

Share the news













The Benue Police Command has arrested 104 persons for sundry offences, including a middle aged man who allegedly defiled his 7-month old daughter.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the command, Mukaddas Garba, while presenting the suspects to Journalists in Makurdi on Wednesday, said that the others were arrested for Kidnapping and Cult activities.

Garba said the command was determined to rid the State of all criminal elements.

According to him, 45 of the suspects are held for cultism, 38 armed robbery cases, 4 for kidnapping , 16 for voliating nationwide churfew on COVID-19, and one for advanced fee fraud.

He disclosed that the command had also recovered 15 arms and 20 ammunition from the suspects.

The commissioner disclosed that one Simon Emeka of Modern Market was arrested on June 2 for defiling his 7-month old daughter, adding that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

He said that on May 27 during Police regular patrol at North Bank Makurdi, arrested one Peter Egbe, with one locally made pistol loaded with one live cartridge.

“On May 30 about 25 suspected cultists engaged themselves in a fight and were arrested.

“Three locally made pistols, one single barrel gun, four cartridge, two live ammunition, two knives, six handsets, a cutlass and wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemps were recovered.”

He said the Command also on May 28, during a raid in Wadata area of Makurdi, arrested Abubakar Yakubu and Awushdor Adamu with one locally made pistol and four live ammunitions were recovered from them.

Garba said the Command had also arrested 16 persons including three foreigners for voliating nationwide churfew on inter State movement in the state.

He said the command also had arrested suspected armed robbers who broke into a house in Otukpo and recovered one locally fabricated gun, a toy gun, knife and machete.

The police chief also disclosed that police operatives had smashed a kidnap syndicate in Ankpa quarters of Makurdi and arrested all suspects while warming up for an operation.

“A team of Police officers was deployed to the scene and it arrested one Terseer Peter, Omochoko Aba, and Aondoakura Terna.

“Further investigation led to arrest of the gang leader, Ameh Onuh Okpe, with one locally made pistol and three live ammunition were recovered from him”.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr Simon Emeka, father of the alledged sexually molested baby, admitted that medical reports confirmed his daughter was raped.

He,however, denied being responsible. (NAN)

