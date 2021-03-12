The Police Command in Kano State has arrested 101 armed robbery suspects and other suspects in the past three weeks in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Sama’ila Dikko, said this while parading the suspects on Friday in Kano.

Dikko said the suspects were arrested at different times and locations in the state between Feb. 26 and March 12 under the Operation Puff Adder.

He explained that those arrested included 27 armed robbery suspects, 14 suspected kidnappers, six suspected fraudsters, three suspected drug dealers, five suspected car thieves and 46 suspected thugs.

The command, he said, recovered six rifles including two AK-47 rifles; 16 stolen cars, three tricycles, nine motorcycles and 36 knives.

Other items recovered from the suspects include 130 parcels of cannabis valued at N2.6 million and 57 cartons of drugs.

“The ultimate vision of the Nigeria Police Force under the able leadership of IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, is to make Nigeria a safer and more secured environment for everyone to live.

“In our effort to effectively police the state, we have sustained the Operation Puff Adder, robust community policing engagements, intelligence-led and visibility policing,” he said.

He added that the police also sustained synergy with other security agencies, engaged in massive compaigns against drug abuse and thuggery as well as adherence to the ethics of the force.

According to him, the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

While commending the state government for its support, Dikko urged residents to cooperate with the police to enable it protect lives and property in the state. (NAN)

