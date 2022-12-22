Police outlaw sale, use of fireworks in Anambra

By Chimezie Anaso

The Police Command in Anambra has banned the sale and use of fireworks, commonly known as knockout.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anambra Command, said this in a statement on Thursday.

Ikenga said the directive was part of proactive measures to sustain public safety and peace in the state.

He said the use of knockouts, apart from constituting nuisance and disturbance to public peace, was also capable of causing unnecessary fear, apprehension and other dangers, especially during this harmattan period.

He said the act had the possibility of providing an escape route for criminals after the committing a crime.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, has banned the sale and use of fireworks, knockouts, and firecrackers in the state.

“This plan shall enhance an already policing strategy put in place to respond to emergencies and security concerns peculiar to Christmas and end-of-the-year festivities.

“The CP equally calls on parents and guardians to impress upon their children and wards to desist from the sale and use of fireworks, firecrackers, knockouts, and others as the ban is in the best interest of all.

“Persons trading in these banned items should seek alternative ventures,” he stated.

The CP assures that the Command would leave no stone unturned to ensure that there is no form of security breach during the yuletide.

“We urge Anambra residents to be vigilant and security conscious and report all suspicious movements,” he said. (NAN)