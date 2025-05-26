Police, others launch operation to rescue kidnap victim in Abuja

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies have inaugurated an operation to rescue a kidnap victim

By Monday Ijeh

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies have inaugurated an operation to rescue a kidnap victim in Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Adeh said that the rescue operation followed the fleeing of the kidnapper with a victim after one other was rescued in an estate in Byazhin area of the territory.

She said the command on Monday, at about 1:00am received a distress call from police officers stationed in front of Grow Homes Estate, Kuchibuyi village in Byazhin.

She said the police officers had called to report an attack by armed assailants in the area and to request for reinforcement.

According to her, upon swift deployment to the scene, it was discovered that the armed attackers had breached the estate through the rear perimeter fence and forcefully abducted two victims.

She said the deployed police officers exchanged gunfire with the attackers for about 40 minutes, and rescued one of the victims, identified as Chinyere Joe, while the attackers escaped with the second victim.

Adeh said the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit in collaboration with the Army and other security operatives had launched an operation to track down the fleeing suspects and ensure the safe rescue of the remaining abducted victim.

She enjoined FCT residents to remain vigilant, cooperate with law enforcement, and report all suspicious activities or emergencies promptly to the police through 08032003913, 08028940883 or 07057337653. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)