Police order investigation into murder of man in Enugu

Share the news













Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, has ordered investigation into the murder of Mr Anayo Iloabani, 67, within Amamkpunato-Achi forest area in Achi community in Oji-River council area.

State’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu that the commissioner gave the order following a report received at Oji-River Police Station on June 30.

Ndukwe noted that Iloabani of Amamkpunato village was gruesomely murdered by yet to be identified culprit(s) in a forest in the community.

“The commissioner has directed the immediate launch of a full scale investigation to apprehend and prosecute the fleeing culprits. The commissioner condemned such hideous and barbaric act.

“He has directed the Area Commander and Divisional Police Officers within Oji-River Area Command as well as Heads of Tactical and Operational Departments of the Command to deploy all resources at their disposal to fish out and prosecute the culprits.

“The CP enjoined residents of the area, especially the youths; to maintain peace, avoid taking laws into their hands and/or acting in ways that could jeopardize investigation into the case.

“He made it clear that the command, under his watch, will leave no stone unturned to bring culprits of the heinous crime to book,’’ he said.

The police spokesman said that preliminary investigation showed that the deceased was found in Achi forest with several degrees of machete cuts on the head and neck regions.

He said that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited in the mortuary.

“Residents of the state have been enjoined to remain law-abiding and assist the police with credible information that will lead to the arrest of the culprits by reporting to the nearest police station.

“Residents can call the command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 0809888172,’’ he added. (NAN)

Related