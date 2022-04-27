Police order investigation into alleged killing of 25-year-old by NDLEA operatives

Mr Aliyu Sale, Commissioner of Police in Jigawa, has ordered an investigation into the alleged shooting to death of a 25-year-old man, Murtala Gambo, by operatives of the NDLEA.

NDLEA operatives allegedly shot Gambo to death at Sundumina Village in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa on April 21.

Police spokesman in Jigawa, ASP Lawan Shiisu, stated on Wednesday in Dutse that the commissioner pledged to make the outcome of the investigation public.

He stated that at about 4

a.m. on April 21, one Salisu Gambo reported to the police that NDLEA operatives from Birnin Kudu Office shot his son, Murtala, at about 2 a.m.

“Upon receipt of the report, the police moved to the scene and rushed the victim to the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu where he was placed on admission.

“The victim died at about 4 p.m. on April 22, while receiving treatment and his remains was released to his family for burial,’’ Shiisu stated.

Shiisu said the commissioner of police had earlier met with the NDLEA commandant in the area for dialogue before ordering the investigation.

“The commissioner urged law enforcement agents to act in accordance with Standard Operational Procedures and other extant laws guiding their overall conduct.

“He warned that any officer found acting contrary to his oath of office or behaving in a manner prejudicial to discipline would be personally held responsible,’’ he stated.

Shiisu also quoted Sale as reminding other security agencies that as the lead agency in internal security, sister security agencies should always report to the police before embarking on any operations anywhere. (NAN)

