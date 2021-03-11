The Police Command in Kaduna state said its operatives intercepted and killed a marauding bandit and recover Ak-47 assault rifle from him in the Giwa local government (LGA) of Kaduna on Thursday.



The Command Public Relations officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige, confirmed the incident to newsmen in a statement.



Jalige said on March 11 at about 12:30 hrs, Police operatives from the Kaduna Police Command on routine patrol along Kaya Road – Patika District, Giwa LGA, intercepted some groups of armed bandits on a heinous mission, engaged them in a fierce gun battle and successfully repelled them.



“In the process, one bandit was killed and his AK-47 assault weapon with two (2) rounds of 7.2mm live ammunition recovered,” Jalige said.



He explained that the doggedness, uncommon courage and tactical operational strategy adopted by the Operatives made the bandits to flee into the forest with varying degrees of bullets wounds.



However, the corpse of the neutralized bandit has been deposited at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, while a manhunt for the fleeing bandits is being intensified.



“The Command has called on members of the Communities within the said axis to be watchful and report any suspicious person, with injuries to the nearest Police formation,” Jalige said (NAN)

