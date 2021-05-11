Police Operatives Decimate 8 Boko Haram Terrorists in Maiduguri

A crack team of police operatives has eliminated at least eight(8) Boko Haram terrorists attempted residents of Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

At was in evening while Muslims faithful were preparing break their Ramadan fast when terrorists infiltrated area on a guntruck and several motor cycles.

An intelligence source confided  in PRNigeria the terrorists were in a process of setting àblaze  a house at Jiddari Polo when the police crack team led CSP Mohammed Ibrahim suddenly appeared in the area with armored personnel carrier (APC).

the terrorists sighted the police team, they attempted escape. While pursuing them, the police armored personnel carrier overran and killed some of them on the spot.

“We counted atleast eight dead bodies while many others were scattered to pieces. As we speak their bodies are laying down in Jidari Polo. It was actually a bad outing for the terrorists.

“Items recovered from the terrorists include; Anti Aircraft guns, several AK 47 and one Guntruck belonging to the terrorists.

A reinforcement team comprising of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian police and the Civilian Joint Task Force were later deployed to chase other fleeing terrorists.

PRNigeria  

