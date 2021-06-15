Police operational independence from political control unattainable – Retiring AIG

June 15, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The retiring Assistant Inspector-General of (AIG) in charge of Zone XI, Osogbo, Mr Babatunde Ajani, has said that operational independence from political control may not be attainable in view of the constitutional provisions.

Ajani, just retiring after 33 years in service, stated this during his retirement/farewell speech in Osogbo .

The retiring AIG, who was in charge of Osun and Oyo commands, expressed the regret over what he called incursion of politics into policing, warning that if care was not taken, this might affect effective operations of the in the country.

“I wish to thank the politicians who govern us. Policing and politics can be uneasy bed fellows, perhaps best kept at a respectful distance from each other.

“With the present constitutional provisions, the idea of operational independence from political control is not attainable.

“As a police officer, you may promise to serve without fear or favour it is very difficult to stay out of politics.

“Politics has increasingly got stuck into policing and if we are not careful, politics can get into the way of policing.” he said.

Ajani equally called on the public to assist, support and help the police, stating that their work was becoming overwhelming due to rising population and crimes, even in the face of dwindling police strength.

“I have been privileged to work with extraordinary people of courage and compassion, of heroism and humanity, of bravery and brilliance, of determination and that precious old-fashioned thing called duty.

crime is rising; population is increasing, officers’ numbers are falling, meaning that we need your help and support more than ever before.

“Although you demand high expectations from us, you also need to understand the incredible pressures we now face.

“The truth is that we always do our job better when we do it -by- with you,” he said.

In their joint remarks, the Police Commissioners of Osun and Oyo states, Olawale Olokode and Ngozi Onadeko respectively, extolled the virtues of the retiring AIG, thanking God for his life and service to humanity.

Olokode, who said that he was proud of with Ajani, added that they were both enlisted into the police service in 1988.

He stated that the retiring police officer had serviced the nation to the best of his ability. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,