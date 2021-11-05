Police officer stabs colleague to death in Bayelsa

November 5, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Crime & Police, News, Project, Security 0



The Commissioner Police in Bayelsa, Mr Ben Okolo, on Friday in Yenagoa confirmed the stabbing to death a police officer by his colleague.

Okolo said he had ordered the detention the suspect and an investigation the incident.

The confirmation the stabbing and the order for investigation are contained statement issued by police spokesman in the state, Mr Asinmi Butswat.

The off-duty police officer, Sgt. Governor Akpoboloukeme, stabbed his colleague, Sgt. Sapele Eyeridideke to death over a minor misunderstanding.

Butswat stated that the incident occurred on Nov. 4, 2021 Edepie, Yenagoa.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the suspect immediately fled the scene and attempted to flee to a neighbouring state when he arrested East/West Road.

An eyewitness said the two policemen, who are cousins, attended a marriage ceremony a popular hotel in Yenagoa where the deceased made a joke as they sat on a table.

The suspect didn’t feel happy about the joke and reacted violent manner.

The cousins were almost engaged in fisticuffs, when friends stepped in and settled the duo.

The two cousins left the venue with the belief that they were going to their separate homes.

Rather than go home, Akpobolokeme trailed Eyeridideke to a secluded and stabbed him with a dagger left part his rib cage killing him instantly.

The corpse has been deposited a mortuary, the eyewitness said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,