Police officer dismissed for attempted murder in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos has dismissed and ordered prosecution one Sgt. Eze Aiwansoba for firing at, and attempting to kill his lady friend, Joy Ndubueze.

The State Police Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that the incident happened on Oct. 8, at Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos.

The affected policeman was attached to the Special Protection Unit, Base 16, Ikeja at the time the incident.

“The Commissioner Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, ordered for a room trial the suspect where he was found guilty and recommended for dismissal.

“The approval for his dismissal was contained in a numbered PC. 458465/LS/DFA/2, dated Feb. 2, 2021.

“After his dismissal, Ex-Sergeant Eze Aiwansoba, was transferred to the State Investigation Department for prosecution via numbered AR:3100/LS/SPM/Vol.2/311, dated February 3, 2021,” the statement read.

CSP Adejobi said in the statement that the Director of Public Prosecution recommended that the ex-police sergeant be charged for attempted .

He said the suspect was subsequently charged to Yaba Magistrates’ Court on Feb. 9, adding that the CP had vowed to punish any erring police officer.

“The State CID had written a to the Director of Public Prosecution, Lagos State, for legal advice which was eventually replied.

“It noted that the sergeant should be charged to court for attempted , contrary to Section 230, Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“The ex-sergeant was charged to Magistrate Court, Yaba, on Feb. 9, 2021 with attempted of Joy Ndubueze and the case is still on,” he said.

The CP assured that no erring police personnel would go unpunished as the command not condone any act of criminality and unprofessionalism in all areas, it said. (NAN)

