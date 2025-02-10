Police officer allegedly commits suicide in Niger

The police command in Niger says one of its officers, ASP Shafi’u Usman Bawa with AP/No 337979, has allegedly committed suicide in Kontagora town.

By Rita Iliya

The police command in Niger says one of its officers, ASP Shafi’u Usman Bawa with AP/No 337979, has allegedly committed suicide in Kontagora town.

Spokesman of the command, SP Wasiu Abiodun told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday that the incident occurred on Feb. 8.

He said Bawa allegedly took his life by hanging himself from the ceiling.

Abiodun said the incident was reported by his father, Mr Usman Bawa, a resident of Rigasa area in Kontagora.

He said the lifeless body was taken to the General Hospital Kontagora, where a medical doctor confirmed him dead.

He added that the corpse was released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

He said the police were currently investigating the incident to ascertain the reason behind Bawa’s action.

He assured that further development on the incident would be communicated in due course. (NAN)