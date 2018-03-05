Police, NSCDC to protect northeast schools – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, on Monday said the command would provide adequate security to schools in the state.

He said this would be in partnership with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), adding that the operations would cover public schools in three states of the northeast.

Idris, represented by Mr Habila Joshak, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations, disclosed this during an visit to Government Secondary School, Yarwa, in Maiduguri.

“We came in here on capacity building and security assurance of the students following what happened in Dapchi Secondary School in Yobe.

“The President directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to relocate and guarantee the safety of students and staff in all schools in the northeast; by northeast, I mean Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States.

“We have come to ensure that that is carried out, not just anything, but a detailed and well positioned, and also with the input of the stakeholders which are the teachers, particularly the commissioners for education of these states.

“The education supervisors, principals and teachers; including members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the schools.”

According to him, the commands will conduct similar visit to liberated communities and schools in the affected states.

Earlier, Mr Abdullahi Gana, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, said that the commands accorded priority to the education of children and stressed its readiness to protect them.

Gana noted that the visit to the School was strategic in view of its position as a host school to students from eight other schools.

The other schools are Mafa, Monguno, Damasak, Baga, Auyo, Damboa and Bama.

Also commenting, Hajiya Bintu Abba-Kura, the principal of the school, lauded the new school security measures adopted by the Federal Government.

“The visit is timely because of the girls’ abduction in Dapchi, it boosted students’ morale and assured them that they are safe,” she said. (NAN)