Police, NSCDC, FRSC promise adequate security in Niger

By Aminu Garko

The Police Command in Niger has assured residents of the state of safety before, during and after the Christmas and New Year festivities in the state.

Commissioner of Police Ayodele Ogundele gave the assurance in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday.

Ogundele said that the command had put in place security measures that would enable residents of the state to celebrate the two festivals without threats to lives and property.

He said that the command was working with other security agencies in the state to ensure crisis-free festivities.

He said that an effective operational order on how to provide security in each of the 25 local government areas in the state had been issued to the area commanders and divisional police officers for implementation.

“We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security at churches, recreation centres, motor parks before, during and after the festivities.

“I am giving 100 per cent assurance to all law-abiding residents of the state that they can go about freely to celebrate the festivities without threat to lives and property”, the commissioner said.

Similarly, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said that it would deploy more than 1,400 personnel in Niger to ensure surveillance and physical security during the festive season.

NSCDC Commandant Mohammed Dan’Dare said this in an interview with NAN in Minna on Wednesday.

Dan’Dare said that security measures had been put in place to achieve peaceful celebrations.

He also said that the personnel would be deployed to churches, recreational centres and other public buildings in and outside the metropolis.

He explained that already operational order on how to provide require security had been issued to divisional officers across the local government areas.

He assured the residents of a hitch-free festive celebration as it has put in place sensitive security measures to safeguard lives and property before, during and after the festivities.

He also urged residents, fun seekers and the public to be security conscious during period and to report any person or group of people with questionable character to the nearest security outfits.

He said personnel would be deployed to places of worship, recreation centres and motor parks to ensure the protection of

Also, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger has also deployed 635 personnel on 24-hour patrol of the highways in the state to ensure free flow of traffic during Christmas and New Year festivities.

FRSC Sector Commander Kumar Tsukwam who made this known to NAN in Minna on Wednesday said that the personnel included 313 special marshals.

Tsukwan said that the command also deployed 20 operation vehicles, three ambulances, three bikes and one heavy truck to effectively ensure smooth flow of traffic across the state.

He said that already, the command had embarked on special patrol of Minna-Bida-Mokwa, Suleja-Minna–Lambata–Agwai- Bida and Minna–Zungeru–Tegina- Kontagora roads.

Tsukwan said that the personnel were expected to monitor drivers and ensure safe driving with observance of traffic rules and regulations.

“We have deployed sufficient personnel in the metropolis and praying grounds to check the activities of reckless drivers,” he said.

The sector commander warned motorists against overloading, dangerous driving and speed limit violation to reduce road accidents.(NAN)