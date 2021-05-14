Police, not Nigeria’s problem – Dickson

May 14, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Project 0



Sen. Seriake Dickson, representing Bayelsa West (PDP) in the National on Friday said police was not the problem of Nigeria and should not be seen as enemy .

The Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr in Abuja in a statement on Friday in Abuja quoted Dickson as saying this in Abuja.

Mba explained the former Bayelsa governor made the assertion when he paid a solidarity visit to the Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba.

The senator, a two governor of Bayelsa, said the visit was in solidarity with the police over the dastardly and criminal acts of terrorism, unprovoked and coordinated on the .

Dicksom said the murder of innocent police officers and malicious damage assets and other government infrastructure in some parts of the were condemnable.

The senator called for a cessation of all forms of criminal attack on police and government infrastructure in the .

He congratulated the new police boss on his appointment as the 21st indigenous I-G and called for proper funding of the to enhance its operational efficiency.

Dickson commended the Nigeria Police for doing best in the face of daunting welfare and operational challenges.

In his remark, I-G Baba commended the Senator and pledged   force would remain committed and unwavering in its of protecting lives and property in spite of the numerous challenges. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,