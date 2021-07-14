Police not aware of killing, eating of 5 farmers corpses in Ebonyi–PPRO

The Police Command in Ebonyi on Wednesday, said it was not aware the killing and eating five bodies harvesters in the state.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) recalls that several media have on Wednesday reported that no fewer five indigenes Ali Ugwelu , in Ekoli-Edda community, Afikpo South Government Area of the state were killed by assailants on Monday.

The reports added that the assailants, who were from Cross Rivers State allegedly attacked, killed and ate up the five lifeless bodies in their farmland.

Reacting to the development, DSP Loveth Odah, Spokesperson of Police Command in Ebonyi said the command was not aware of the .

According to Odah, “I am not aware of such report.”

NAN recalls that Ali Ugwelu , Ekoli-Edda community in Ebonyi and Erei Community in the Biasa LGA of Cross River have been having disagreement the control and ownership of a palm tree plantation located in the area. (NAN)

