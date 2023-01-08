Police neutralise two gunrunners in Zamfara, recover arms

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, Jan. 8, 2023 (NAN) Police in Zamfara neutralised two gunrunners on the Anka-Gummi Highway on Sunday while attempting to convey arms to terrorists camps.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Muhammad Shehu, stated on Sunday that the gunrunners were conveying the sophisticated arms and ammunition from Taraba.

He added that a Toyota Corolla vehicle was recovered from the suspects.

The vehicle contained three live Rocket Propeller Gun bullets, three explosives, 151 rounds of live ammunition for AK 47 rifles, 200 rounds of live ammunition for anti-aircraft rifles and assorted charms.

“On Jan. 7, police tactical operatives successfully neutralised two gunrunners on Gummi-Anka Road in an extensive gun duel that lasted for hours

“The operation followed intelligence information received about the movement of the suspects inside a Toyota Corolla vehicle containing arms from Taraba en-route terrorists’ camp in Zamfara.

“Two of the suspects were fatally injured while others escaped into the bush with possible gunshot wounds.

“Injured suspects were taken to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital Gusau, and later confirmed dead by a doctor.

“Spot search by the operatives led to the recovery of the arms and ammunition.

“Additionally, joint police/vigilante operatives were deployed to the location for rigorous confidence-building patrol aimed at apprehending the fleeing suspects,’’ Shehu stated.

He quoted Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Kolo Yusuf, as assuring of police’s commitment to rid Zamfara of terrorists and other criminals. (NAN)