Police neutralise terrorist, repel attack on Katsina community

By Zubairu Idris

The Police Command in Katsina State, on Monday neutralised a suspected terrorist while repelling their attack on Magamar-Jibia, Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, stated this in a statement in Katsina.

“Today Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at about 0430 hours, terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked a police nipping point at Magama-Hirji junction, along Jibia – Katsina road.

“The policemen engaged the terrorists into a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them,” he said.

He said that one of the terrorists was neutralised, and one AK 47 rifle was recovered with four magazines containing 90 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition of AK 47 rifles.

The PPRO added that money and other exhibits were also recovered after the encounter.

According to him, many of the terrorists escaped with gunshot injuries, two policemen also sustained injuries during the encounter.

Isah revealed that the injured policemen were taken to Jibia hospital for treatment and had already been discharged.

He further said that search parties were still combing the area with a view of arresting or recovering more dead bodies of the terrorists.(NAN)