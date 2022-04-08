Police neutralise suspected terrorist in Katsina State, rescue 15 victims of human trafficking

By Abbas Bamalli

Police in Katsina State repelled terrorists who attacked Gago Village in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

One of the terrorists was neutralised.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Gambo Isah, made the disclosure in Katsina when he spoke with newsmen.

“On April 8, a distress call was received that terrorists, numbering about 40 rode into the village on motorbikes, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles.

“The suspected terrorists rustled 50 cows belonging to one Alhaji Ibrahim Maikudi.

“Area Commander, Dutsin-Ma, led a team of policemen to the area, engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel, successfully repelled the terrorists and neutralised one of them,’’ he said.

“The operational strategy and gallantry displayed by the team, made the terrorists to abandon their mission and fled the scene.

“In the course of scanning the area, one AK 47 rifle with five rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and all the 50 rustled cows were recovered.

“Many terrorists escaped the scene with gun shots wounds. Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the fleeing terrorists.

“Members of the community are enjoined to report to the nearest security formation any person found with suspicious injury,’’ Isah added.

He said police in Katsina State also busted a syndicate of human traffickers at Baraji quarters in Daura Local Government Area and rescued 15 victims.

The victims are eight females and seven males, he said.

“Nemesis caught up with the syndicate when one of its members conveying the victims to Niger Republic was accosted by the police.

“Upon sighting the police, the driver of the Volkswagen Golf III being used to convey the victims abandoned the vehicle and took to his heels.

“The police recovered the abandoned, unregistered vehicle and are intensifying efforts at arresting the fleeing suspect,’’ SP Isah said. (NAN)

