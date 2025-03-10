Police neutralise notorious kidnap gang in A’Ibom

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has neutralised members of a notorious kidnap gang terrorising parts of the state.

By Isaiah Eka

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has neutralised members of a notorious kidnap gang terrorising parts of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Timfon John, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

John said the gang was responsible for most kidnapping operations in Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim, and surrounding areas.

“Acting on credible intelligence, a joint tactical team stormed multiple criminal hideouts at Ikpe Annang, Ikpe Ikot Akpan, and Ikot Inyang in Essien Udim Local Government Area.

“On sighting the operatives, the suspects opened fire in a desperate attempt to evade arrest.

“The officers responded swiftly, engaging them in a gun duel.

“At the end of the operation, all five suspects sustained injuries and were taken to hospital. One later died while receiving treatment,” John said.

The PPRO said the police recovered one AK-47 rifle, one G3 rifle, one pump-action shotgun, and a locally made dane gun from the suspects.

Other recovered items included a bag of crayfish, a tambourine, an electric power amplifier, a conga drum, three GSM button phones, and ₦3,130,600 in cash.

The police spokesperson warned criminals to stay away from the state, saying Akwa Ibom is no longer a safe haven for illegal activities.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, commended the operatives for their bravery and urged residents to remain vigilant, cooperate with security agencies, and report suspicious activities.(NAN)