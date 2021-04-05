Police neutralise bandit’s kingpin in Zamfara

The Police Command in Zamfara says it has neutralized a notorious bandit’s kingpin who was terrorising communities in parts of the state.


This is contained in a issued in Gusau on Monday by the Command’s Relations , SP Shehu.


It said that the bandit’s kingpin was following sustained onslaught against recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements in the state.


The command said that the bandit was on the police radar for terrorising innocent people of Maradun and other neighbouring local government areas in the state.


“On 4th April, 2021, operatives attached to operation Puff Adder II of the command while on building patrol along Tsibiri village near Sububu forest in Maradun LGA, intercepted of bandits who were believed to be on attack mission to the village.


“On sighting the police operatives, they engaged them in a gun duel, to which the personnel quickly returned fire.


“One of the bandits was gunned down, while other bandits fled into the forest with gun shot wounds.”


It added that an AK 47 rifle with breech no. AK 103- 2051361627, a magazine containing four rounds of live ammunition, a motorcycle, of charms and set of military camouflage uniform were recovered from the scene.


The command assured of the that the ongoing operations against the bandits would be sustained. (NAN)

