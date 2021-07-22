Police neutralise bandit, rescue 11 kidnapped victims in Zamfara 

Police Command in Zamfara has neutralised a notorious armed bandit in state and rescued 11 kidnapped victims.


SP Shehu, Command’s Public Relations Officer confirmed development in a statement Thursday in Gusau.


“Yesterday at about 1 p.m., large number of armed bandits blocked Gusau – Sokoto Road at Dogon Karfe axis scaring commuters to scamper for safety.


“The Police tactical operatives patrol along the road quickly mobilise to the location.


arrival at the scene, the police engaged in a gun duel bandits who already abducted  innocent commuters and about to take them to the forest.


“The operatives gallantly repelled them, deterring the hoodlums from further onslaught on the commuters”, Shehu said.


He noted that during the encounter, one of the bandits was neutralised while 11 kidnapped victims instantly rescued the operatives.


”The command is intensifying various search and rescue strategies to safely rescue the remaining victims who taken to the forest before the police arrived.


“All the rescued victims been reunited with their families,” the spokesperson said.


He, however, added that the Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Rabiu, had reaffirmed the commitments and determination of the command to end the lingering in the state. (NAN)

