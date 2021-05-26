Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO

The Police in neutralised five suspected bandits, arrested 16 and recovered 69 rustled cows and quantities drugs from them.

Spokesman for the police in the state, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement Wednesday in Katsina.

Isah said that the five bandits neutralised when the police engaged them in a gun battle in Kafur, Danja, Dutsinma, Safana, Batsari and Makera in Funtua.

He said that 15 arrested during the encounter, while, Musa Shamsudin, 25, was nabbed for going into the forest to treat “sick and wounded bandits’’.

According to Isah, three locally fabricated rifles with 10 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and locally made pellets recovered from the bandits.  (NAN)

